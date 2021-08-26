Juicy J & Pooh Shiest Rock AKINGS Brand in New Music Video

Hip-hop legend Juicy J links with Pooh Shiesty for their new video “Tell Em No”, where the are seen wearing pieces from streetwear label AKINGS.

In the music video, Juicy J wore an inner White AK Mock Neck Tee Shirt with a white jacket, retro sunglasses, and silver-tone necklace to complete the look. His monotone outfit is in sync with the theme of the song.

Pooh Shiesty was spotted wearing AKINGS Victor Black Waxed Jacket to match the rockstar vibe of their new release. The white streamlines and the reflective feature of the waxed jacket designed by Alan King complement his hype character on their music video.

“Tell Em No” by Juicy J featuring Pooh Shiesty is available now at all streaming platforms. Watch the video below.



You can shop AKINGS at their official website AKingsNY.com.