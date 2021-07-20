2K Reveals New Features For “NBA 2K22”

Following the announce of the cover athletes for the upcoming NBA 2K22 installment, 2K reveals an initial look at some of the new features.

More deep dives are coming in August and September to reveal even more of what’s new in the next iteration of NBA 2K, the best-selling NBA basketball simulation video game.

Check out the NBA 2K22 feature reveal Courtside Report for the full reveal here:

Gameplay – On-court gameplay movements will give players more control on how they score the ball to improve offensive moves and combos and how they counter those moves on the defensive end;

Seasons –Across fan-favorite experiences, Seasons will allow players to extend and enhance their hoop ambitions long after the game’s launch with more content, more rewards, and more ways to play;

MyTEAM – An evolved experience gives MyTEAM players more ways to build and compete with their own dream teams. New challenges, rewards, and events make every Season fresh and unique;

New City* – The biggest online basketball community is getting a makeover. Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity;

New Neighborhood – On PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, players will compete in an all-new Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship;

MyCAREER – The all-new City* and MyCAREER become one in a ground-breaking narrative experience on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles;

MyNBA* & MyWNBA* – Build a winning franchise by making sure the staffing is just as strong as the hooping.

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the NBA 2K22 official site.