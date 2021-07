The visual for Rubi Rose’s latest single, “TWORK”, is here.

“TWORK” is the first new track from Rubi Rose since the release of her EP, For The Streets, in December 2020. In it, she invites fans to the dance floor ro sweat it out over the bass heavy, ballroom infused production of Grammy nominated producer Bongo ByTheWay.

“TWORK” comes just weeks after it was revealed that Rubi Rose was among the 10 artists included in this year’s XXL’s Freshman Class.

Check out the official video below.