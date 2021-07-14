Chief Keef Returns with Brand New Song and Video For “The Talk”

Sosa is back! The living legend that is Chief Keef is back with an all-new single and accompanying visual for, “The Talk.”

Released Tuesday (Jul. 13), the trippy new video finds the Chicago veteran flexing atop a flashy, customized black-and-yellow Lamborghini Urus, dazzling jewels, and with some adorable French bulldogs. Over hallucinatory effects, Keef reminds viewers, listeners, and the world of exactly who he is.

“The Talk” is the perfect title for the single as it shows the independent artist effortlessly speaking his sh*t and backing it up. He celebrates his extensive career and reassures listeners of who the original pioneer was and continues to be. That drill sound that many try to imitate today is completely inspired by him. Fully aware of his influence, he takes the time to praise himself, his achievements, and his success. “The Talk” commemorates Sosa’s authenticity. Despite any ups or downs, he continues to remain the same very Sosa that made the world fall in love with him over a decade ago. With lines like, “I been runnin’ sh*t, b**ch, you see my leg numb,” Keef knows that he’s had the industry in a chokehold since his arrival. Because of his loyalty, realness, and focus, he comfortably enjoys the fruit of his labor.

“The Talk” also follows Keef’s “Love Don’t Live Here,” released in June. Prior to that, Keef joined forces with Lil Gnar, Ski Mask The Slump God, and DJ Scheme for Gnar’s “New Bugatti” track earlier this year. Keef has also been busy forming his own group, “Glo Gang” with Tadoe and Ballout. The group released their first official single, “On Gang” back in May.

With over a dozen mixtapes within the last few years, two platinum records, and his gold album, 2012’s Finally Rich, Chief Keef is still very much the prototype many aspire to be. Both the new visual and single show that Keef can still get in that mode when he pleases. At only 25, Keef is just getting started and the world is STILL his for the taking.