G-Eazy Speaks on The East Bay New Series ‘Put You On’ from Whistle Sports & Dash Radio

Local Celebrities, Athletes and Musicians are perhaps the most in-tune with their home towns and regular haunts. Artists of all kinds, as a matter of fact, are fascinating subjects from whom we can all learn a thing or two about inspiration and background. Who better than to provide insight, recommendations and perspective around the spots that mean something to them, the places that made them who they are and where to go when you’re in place you may already live or are simply visiting?

In a new co-production between Whistle Sports and DJ Skee’s Dash Radio, ‘Put You On’ focuses on local legends and offers a unique perspective into their home towns and cities across the U.S; as the name suggests, the series identifies the local hotspots, hidden gems and must-visit localities from each host’s top restaurants, best workout spots, favorite clothing stores and more.

Growing up largely in the East Bay, Gerald Earl Gillum – better known as G-Eazy – is a world renowned rapper, singer and producer. Rising to fame in 2012 due in large part to his participation in the Vans Warped Tour in the same summer and later, the Excellent Adventure Tour with Hoodie Allen, G-Eazy independently released his first full-length album, Must Be Nice in September 2012. The album surged to number 3 on the iTunes Hip-Hop Chart and a major label deal and numerous high-profile tours soon followed.

Known as one of the most relevant, prolific and loyal East Bay rappers, G-Eazy takes time away from his music video shoot to Put You On to the local spots that are meaningful and significant to him throughout the years of his youth to present. From the legendary Gordo Taqueira to the beauty of Lake Merritt, the influence of Mistah Fab and his iconic clothing and culture store, Dope Era, this debut episode leaves viewers hungry for more.

Check out the first episode here: