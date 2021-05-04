Blxst & Russ Unite On Summery Seductive Visual for “Fck Boys”

After releasing his surprise drop, Just For Clarity EP in March, Blxst returns with his newest visual for “Fck Boys,” featuring Russ! Released last Thursday (Apr. 29), the video finds both Russ and Blxst singing and rapping to their love interests. While very simplistic, the visual is still steamy and hot.

Setting the atmosphere for both the song and video, Blxst begins flowing from what appears to be a lavish penthouse. He raps to his bodacious love interest about treating her right despite past heartache. As the video continues, Russ provides viewers with late-night cabin energy. Rapping by the fire, Russ brings all the feels and vibes. He lets his interest know that while the dudes of the past hurt her, all he wants to do is love her and shower her in the luxury that she deserves.

Throughout the song, the two remind the ladies of their worth and their beauty. Although their time was wasted before, they assure them that this time around will not be the same. While acknowledging their pain, Russ and Blxst remind them that those dudes in the past are not who they are. They only desire to love them and flood them with the finest things within life. From production to lyricism, to the video, “Fck Boys” is an anthem for the ladies. Its timing is perfect as the temperatures continue to increase and the season of “wearing less and going out more” commences. In a time today, where women are realizing their worth and refusing to settle for less, the record is the perfect soundtrack to their lives.

Whether a music video or a new song, Blxst continues to flawlessly deliver with every release. The West Coast native continues to elevate and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.