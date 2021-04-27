Chelsea Collins Shines on Steamy Visual for New Single “Hotel Bed”

While the name Chelsea Collins may not initially ring any bells, it will soon be a household name. At only 22 years of age, the self-taught producer & singer has already garnered much attention since arriving in 2019. After signing with HITCO Founder & C.E.O. L.A. Reid, the young talent has been hard at work. Collins has also worked with the likes of Andra Day and 24kGoldn. Releasing a plethora of singles (with over 50 million streams) between 2019 and 2020, the San Fransisco-born, Los Angeles-based artist returns with a hot new track.

Released Monday (Apr. 26), Collins’ visual for her latest single, “Hotel Bed” recruits the talent of the 5X Grammy-Award Nominee, Swae Lee. The intimate, emotional pop-ballad is the lead single to her upcoming debut album. Eerie and mystical, Collins looks back on a past relationship that she ultimately regrets ending.

When speaking on the song’s inspiration Collins shares, “I felt like he didn’t understand my passion for music as well as my struggles with depression, and it was starting to make me hate myself. I ended up breaking up with him without a reason other than little excuses. I still regret parts of it to this day – he truly was one of the only people I’ve met who saw me for the person I really am, the person I’m scared to show most people – and I think me ruining that relationship stemmed from me thinking that some things are too good to be true.”

Photo by: Chris Villa

With sparkling energy very reminiscent of Britney Spears and Halsey, she passionately sings about lying in that very hotel bed, missing her former lover. Swae Lee adds his trademark charisma that elevates the record to even higher dimensions. His delivery flawlessly matches Collins’ and the two flow together excellently. While her sound is very distinct and unique, it simply sounds and feels good. Her passion explodes through her pen as she longs for this former flame. In a sense, it’s chaotic yet still ironically beautiful. The melody is contagious and Collins’ voice is perfect.

The accompanying visual intensifies the song’s story as it takes viewers on a boozy, hazy journey through Collins’ chaotic world. Co-directed by both she and Christian Guiton, the L.A.-shot video shows the creativity that resides inside Collins. While reminiscing on the past love, she engulfs herself in a sea of thoughts and alcohol to numb her pain. Swae Lee plays her romantic counterpart and the chemistry is incredible. The two tell this story of love, sex, suffering, and loss. By the end, Swae bursts into Collin’s room in an attempt to save her from nearly drowning in her bathtub. Cinematic and moving, the visual amplifies the song message and makes both viewers and listeners fall deeper in love with the record.

With her debut album coming this summer, “Hotel Bed” is simply a taste of what listeners can expect from the rising pop sensation. Her unique sound, ear for melody, and instrumentation definitely show that Chelsea Collins is not only up next, but she’s here to stay and take the world of pop by storm.