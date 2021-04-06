Marvel Drops New “Black Widow” Trailer

Marvel Studios delivers a brand new trailer for the long awaited Black Widow movie, showcasing Natasha Romanoff’s struggle to face her past and deal with unfinished business.

In the movie, Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is due out July 9th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.