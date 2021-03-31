Blxst Goes to College in New Visual for “Chosen”

After releasing his first EP of the year, LA’s own, Blxst continues to go full throttle with each release. Having released his first EP of this year, Just For Clarity Blxst is already back with even more content. This time, the singer, songwriter, and producer is back with a brand new visual for his hit single, “Chosen”

Stemming from his highly acclaimed No Love Lost project, both the song and visual tap on both Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. Released Thursday (Mar. 25), Blxst takes viewers back to youthful college times. The visual’s inspiration is pulled from classic legendary college films such as School Daze, Love & Basketball, and even Stomp the Yard.

From the iconic tailgates to football games, to the incredible, unforgettable frat parties, and more, Blxst manages to capture the college experience in mere minutes. He, Ty Dolla, and Tyga go as far as to truly sell the vision creating their very own, Evgle University.” Much like the song, the visual makes you feel good. As temperatures increase, and “wearing less / going out more” season begins, it’s the perfect record for both Spring and Summer.

Of course, you can always count on Ty Dolla to bring the mesmerizing ad-libs and feature verses that amplify any and every song he’s on. Also holding his own, Tyga really puts the West Coast vibe on full display with his sharp-tongued verse. His flow is great and he adds further spice to the flavorful three-piece combo.

With every song, project, and visual, Blxst continues to get better and better after every release. With so much of 2021 to go, who knows what else the LA artist has in store. Whatever it is, we are on the edge of our seats, waiting and ready!