Reasons Why Playability is King in Mobile Games

Playability has always been a key aspect of what has turned good games into timeless classics that live long in the memory.

However, this art appears to have been on the wane of late, as developers rush games out into the market and spend more time attempting to realize flashy graphics rather than burrowing down into the fine playability details that could turn their game into a long running franchise like Grand Theft Auto or Tomb Raider.

In this article, we take a look at why all aspects of playability and re-playability are now coming back into fashion, as developers realize the added benefits of games that go the extra mile to make sure players feel welcomed back every time they pick up their phone and log on.

Game Promotions Should Be as Ergonomic as the Games They Showcase

An ergonomic mobile gaming experience is about so much more than just the tricky puzzles, spinning reels, and platformer levels being easy to get to grips with.

That is because there is plenty of work that goes in behind the scenes to ensure that everything from payments, to customer service, to promotions are delivered as seamlessly as possible, so the player barely even notices they exist.

Good examples of how both not to do this, and of exactly how it should be done, can be found at online casinos.

Most of the games offered by providers will work perfectly on mobile devices, but not all promotions will run quite as smoothly. This is because some online gaming companies will insist on attaching reams of complicated conditions and small print to their promos, whereas the ones that succeed are those that provide free spins bonuses, and the like but make the conditions as simple and as easy to follow as possible. This is the sort of simplicity and ease that all mobile gamers know and love, because ultimately it lets them crack on with playing the games they enjoy.

Many mobile games are expected to perform every bit as well as their PC and console counterparts. (via Public Domain)

Mobile Gamer Expectations Higher Than Ever Before

One of the main reasons playability is coming more into focus for mobile games developers is because the mobile devices people play on can now be adapted with the help of specialist snap-on mobile controllers and even attachable shoulder button triggers.

This means that, rather than gamers being held back by clunky mobile control settings, many gaming titles actually now play better on mobile than they do on console or PC. If a new mobile game fails to meet such high standards of gameplay, then it will be quickly cast onto the scrap heap and condemned to the annals of time.

Translating Languages is Oft Overlooked Game Changer

When most people think of playability, the first thing that pops into their mind is the controls and directional sense of avatars, but that is only a fraction of what truly matters to gamers around the world.

Something, where virtually all mobile game developers have been letting themselves down, is in the translation department. Many games simply expect players to learn English off by heart, rather than taking the time to cater to the needs of other widely spoken languages.

This can lead to some mobile games missing out on massive gaps in lucrative markets, all because they didn’t dub or subtitle their game well enough.

Customer Service and Maintenance Keeps Them Coming Back

People’s memories can be measured in nano-seconds these days, so making a game that can capture their imagination for days or weeks at a time is challenging to say the least. Part of that is ensuring that if a player has a query or a gripe that a developer or publisher gets back to them as quickly as possible. This avoids social media pile-ons ruining reputations and means that in-game bugs and glitches can be ironed out quickly, so games can continue apace.