Legendary LA producer, and Soul Assassins founder, DJ Muggs, links with NYC spitter Rome Streetz for the collaborative project DEATH & THE MAGICIAN. For the latest visual off the release, they enlist another legend in Estevan Oriol to put his touch on “Stone Cold Soul”.

Check out the gritty visual, filled in Los Angeles, below.

DEATH & THE MAGICIAN is available now at all streaming platforms.