Tips for Choosing Your Diamond Bracelets

Both men and women can wear bracelets. Lately, bracelets have been garnering attention due to the variety of their unique patterns and designs, especially those made of diamonds. While this might mean there’s tons of design to choose from, some find it challenging to pick out the right one.

Knowing the 4Cs

The price and quality of a diamond are determined by a grading system known as the 4Cs. 4Cs stands for cut, color, clarity, and carat. It is vital to know these terms in order to know you are choosing the right diamond bracelet.

Cut

The cut does not pertain to a diamond’s shape or size. It refers to the quality of how well the stone is proportioned, faceted, and polished. Moreover, cut also pertains to how the stones interact with light.

This factor is graded as poor, fair, good, very good, and excellent. However, the cut does not affect the diamond’s price as much as the other criteria in the GIA grading scale.

Color

Color is graded from D to Z. D is colorless while Z contains a light yellow hue. Standard diamond quality usually falls within the D to J color grade, with D being the most expensive.

Clarity

Clarity involves inclusions (natural imperfections). The GIA grading scale rates the stone from flawless to included. However, it is vital to know that a diamond does not have to be flawless to look inclusion-free or perfect. This is because some inclusions are invisible to the naked eye.

Carat

This factor determines the diamond’s weight. According to GIA, one carat is equivalent to 0.2 grams; this holds the same weight as a paper clip. Moreover, the larger the carat, the more costly the diamond will be.

How To Fit Your Diamond Bracelet

Diamond bracelets have different styles. To ensure a comfortable fit, it shouldn’t be too tight that it leaves marks on your wrist. Your diamond bracelet shouldn’t be too loose either. A loose bracelet could slip away from your wrist, and you might lose it.

To solve this problem, you should know how to measure your ideal bracelet length. You can start by measuring your wrist and adding an inch to it. That will give you the perfect bracelet length- not too tight and not too loose.

Diamond Bracelet Types to Choose From

The diamond bracelet that best suits you will be based entirely on your preference. To help you know your options, here are some of the diamond bracelet types you should know about:

Simple Diamond Bracelets

A simple design on your diamond bracelet can be one of your prized possessions. Simple diamond bracelets are usually composed of only a few diamonds placed on a charm or golden chain. Furthermore, a simple design can be elegant looking on your hand.

Diamond Bracelets in White Base

Diamonds can both be men’s and women’s best friends. Diamond studded bracelets placed in a white base can look very classy. However, it might be more costly than other designs. On the bright side, the price couldn’t compare to its brilliance, shine, and cut.

Diamond Bracelet Chains

A diamond bracelet chain can be used for any occasion wear. This design will also complement your everyday look. Moreover, a diamond bracelet chain is usually made up of a bead chain design with a series of diamonds in the center that is joined together.

Silver Diamond Bracelets

Having a diamond on a silver base will never go out of style. They can look good for both men and women. A silver bracelet can have a heart, star, or any other design you like with diamond accents.

Diamond Infinity Bracelets

Diamond infinity bracelets can be a head-turner. It is made up of a series of infinity symbols covered in diamonds and interconnected to each other. They look good in both thin and thick bracelet bases.

Diamond Designer Bracelets

Diamond designer bracelets are gorgeous. They are those that are often found on a celebrity’s wrist or from a fashion magazine. Most of the time, diamond designer bracelets are associated with a brand image.

Pink Diamond Bracelets

Most girls love the color pink. A series of pink sapphire and white diamonds lined interchangeably on a silver base would be a perfect combination. If you are into pink, this design might be the one you are looking for.

Rose Gold Diamond Bracelets

Rose gold is made up of pure gold and alloy and has gained some popularity recently. Using a rose gold base on your diamond bracelet would definitely keep you in style.

Tennis Diamond Bracelets

Tennis diamond bracelets are elegant looking. They are usually thin bracelets with a line of diamonds in a symmetrical pattern. The diamonds in this design are strategically placed to look beautiful.

Blue Sapphire and Diamond Bracelets

Blue sapphire is a shiny blue stone that signifies royalty and class. When it comes to jewelry, blue sapphires look great with diamonds, especially on a bracelet.

Takeaway

Buying a diamond bracelet can be expensive. However, it is an excellent investment, especially if you love fashion and styling yourself. Hence, it is vital to get your money’s worth with the design you really want.