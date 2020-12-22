Damian Lillard Appears In First Ad Spot for Gatorade’s BOLT24

Damian Lillard’s first commercial for Gatorade’s BOLT24 is slated to air during NBA’s opening night, but you can see it here.

The campaign, dubbed “Keeping it Real”, stars some of the most dynamic athletes in sports including Serena Williams, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Matthew Wolff.

BOLT24 is an advanced hydration solution for the 24/7 athlete that includes ingredients formulated to help support an athletic lifestyle. BOLT24 is offered in three primary sublines, each with unique ingredients – ANTIOXIDANT with antioxidant Vitamins A and C; ENERGIZE which adds caffeine; and the new RESTORE with 10g collagen (available starting mid-January 2021).

