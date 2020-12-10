NBA Prepares for 2020-21 Season Tip-Off

The NBA launched a new campaign spot this week for its upcoming 2020-21 season tip-off. Titled “Only Here”, the spot stars 2020 NBA Champion and seven-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Inspired by and featuring real fans sharing what is unique and exciting about the NBA this season, “Only Here” includes action-packed game highlights of the thrilling rivalries, spectacular game play, drama and swagger found only here in the NBA, which is unlike anywhere else.

The campaign will feature two spots that will run across TV, digital and social platforms, using the hashtag, #OnlyHere. The spot will air globally in 10 languages, including French, Spanish, Italian and Serbian, and will be modified to feature locally-relevant players.

The 2020-21 season begins Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT with an opening-night doubleheader featuring the Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors followed by the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET.

The 73rd edition of the NBA on Christmas Day will feature five marquee matchups across ESPN and ABC on Friday, Dec. 25 starting at Noon ET. The first half of the 2020-21 season schedule can be found here.