Maxine Ashley Delivers New Single “Cottonmouth”

Maxine Ashley returns with a new single, bringing a different sound and look than we’re used to from the New York-bred singer. For “Cottonmouth”, she brings gore into her industrial R&B cut, delivering a sexy, sad and haunting perspective on a relationship.

Mixing in sounds of rock, electronic with r&b pop vocals, “Cottonmouth” can put you in any mood, while the visual (below) takes you into the head of Maxine and into a romantic horror film vibe.

Watch until the end, as the video takes a shocking turn towards the ending. Was it in her head the whole time or did she actually do what was done.



Watch the video for Maxine Ashley’s “Cottonmouth” below or stream on Spotify here.