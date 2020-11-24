New Music: Uno Hype – Deywun (Acoustic Video)

DMV rapper Uno Hype has announced his upcoming album Sol Go, created in collaboration with musicians from his Maryland community, including executive producer kojo a. and vocalists like Amal Marie and Rae Kahlil, Sol Glo is an absorbing tour through Uno’s sub-conscious, marked by layered vocal harmonies and organic instrumentation.

Set to arrive in January, Uno Hype delivers a visual for “Deywun” to accompany the album announce. The track is a soulful and lyrical new single. Uno showcases the song’s unique vibe in a new live performance video, in which Uno and Rae kick it in the studio with a jazz trio, performing the song with an easy, engaging warmth.

Watch the video for “Deywun” below. Stream here: https://fanlink.to/ebKh.