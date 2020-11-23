New Music: Big Jade – Respectfully (Video)

Texas rapper Big Jade demands attention with the release of her brand new song “Respectfully”, accompanied by the release of the song’s official video.

Featuring fellow Texans BeatKing and Queendome Come, Jade impresses with her fast-paced bars that toe-tag the booming 808s, BeatKing anchors the track with a thunderous verse, and Queendome delivers a deliciously bratty hook (“fck all you hes…respectfully”).

In the video (below), the Texas trio sits around a table in a dimly lit club, surrounded by some of the finest dancers in the Houston area.

Stream “Respectfully” ft. BeatKing & Queendome Come: https://smarturl.it/RespectfullyBigJade