Vans Launches Global Music Competition For Undiscovered Artists

Vans has launched a global music competition called “Vans Musicians Wanted” for the first time since its inception in 2015.

The competition is the brand’s global music program that aims to provide a platform for musicians just starting out. For its global debut in 2020, artists from each region around the world will get a chance to gain international exposure and the opportunity to share the stage with Grammy award-winning artist Anderson .Paak.

Featuring special guest judges as part of the selection process, Vans Musicians Wanted welcomes J.I.D and Bohan Phoenix, artists featured in the Vans latest brand campaign, “THIS IS OFF THE WALL”, European based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, and Grammy award-winning artist, Anderson .Paak to review the top-5 artists from each region. Three artists will be chosen to perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted Virtual Concert, to be held this December. One grand prize winner will be selected to receive Vans product, Fender Gear, global music distribution, Spotify and Apple Music playlisting and the opportunity to share the stage with Anderson .Paak as the opening act in 2021.

Originally launched by Vans’ Asia-Pacific region in 2015, the Vans Musicians Wanted competition began as a program to directly enable local, undiscovered musicians to submit their original music and be discovered on a national scale. With more than 7,000 artists that have entered the program since its inception, Vans is proud to launch the program globally to welcome artists from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions for a chance to share their original music with the world.

Artists can submit their original music now through October 11 on Vans.com/MusiciansWanted.