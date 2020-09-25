Future Launches “Life Is A High” Streetwear Line

Future has launched his own streetwear line called “Life Is A High”, which reflects being conscious of the moments in life that mean more than we often realize.

In the midst of injustices and a pandemic, it’s important to cherish the small things (family, friends, life, small accomplishments). Future and his creative team (led by Fred Foster) wanted to incorporate that messaging on the designs, which appear across an array of apparel, including sweatpants, hoodies, shorts, t-shirts and a mask.

Everything from the colors down to the fabric, represent being comfortable in one’s skin and maintaining an inspiring optimism about the “future”.

You can order Future’s “Life Is A High” line now at ShopLifeIsAHigh.com.