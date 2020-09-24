YG Drops New Single & Video “Out On Bail”

YG has been busy during quarantine, releasing a number of new songs. The latest release comes in the form of “Out On Bail”.

Set to appear on his upcoming project, My Life 4Hunnid, the video finds the Compton rap star delivering his street-laced tales while behind prison bars before he’s finally released on bail.

The song follows the release of “FTP”, which highlights Hollywood’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations of summer 2020, as well as a show-stopping performance of “Fight The Power” at the BET Awards in 2020.

Watch the video for “Out On Bail” below. My Life 4Hunnid is slated drop October 2nd via Def Jam Recordings.