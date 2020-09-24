Don C Utlitizes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold As His Mobile Office

Chicago designer Don C links with Samsung to show how he and a new generation of entrepreneurs can stay on the cutting edge of business and creativity using Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold2.

In the new campaign dubbed “Do More with the Galaxy Z Fold2”, Don C reveals his secret to running two businesses – Just Don and RSVP Gallery. That is by learning to evolve and finding ways to stay productive. In the clip, he shows how the Galaxy Z Fold2 doubles as his office and creative studio, thanks to features like Multi-Active Window, allowing him to juggle multiple projects like coordinating a video call with his team, responding to emails, managing his website, and previewing early sketches.

“Technology plays a huge role in my life because it allows me to multiply my productivity in a fashion in which I couldn’t do alone,” says Don C.

