Cypress Hill Has 2 Drive-In Concerts This Weekend in Southern California

The global coronavirus pandemic has shut down all live events since March… but some organizers have come up with a solution: drive-in shows. Well, Los Angeles legends Cypress Hill have signed on for two drive-in concerts set to take place in Southern California this weekend.

On Friday (September 25th), Cypress Hill will take over the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, California for an event put on by Concerts In Your Car.

Then, the group heads to Riverside, California for a show at Rubidoux Drive-in on Saturday (September 26th).

For tickets for each show, get them at CypressHill.com.

Show Dates

Sept. 25 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds

Sept. 26 – Riverside, CA @ Rubidoux Drive-In