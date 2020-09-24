Billionaire Boys Club Holds Voter Registration Drive in Miami

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club are slated to hope a voter registration drive this Friday, September 25th at their Miami location.
The registration, being held from 3-7PM, will be complete with iPad stations for voter registration, a DJ in the parking lot, and of course, hand sanitizer, temperature checks, and mask enforcement.
Additionally, Tacos & Tattoos, Tropical Oasis, and Wynwood Parlor will all have complimentary food trucks for those registering to vote.
BBC ICECREAM Miami Store
255 NW 25th Street
Miami FL 33127
- Friday, September 25th
- 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM