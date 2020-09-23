PUMA x The Hundreds Fall 2020 Collection

PUMA has teamed up again with iconic streetwear brand The Hundreds for a new line of footwear, apparel and accessories, designed with sustainability in mind.

The collegiate-inspired drop aims to increase awareness around our environmental impact and be more conscious about the way we dress. Sustainable materials were used throughout the collection, including recycled rubbers, organic cotton, chrome-free leathers, and recycled meshes for uppers, lining and sock liners.

Standout pieces include the PUMA x The Hundreds Performer Sneaker featuring bold colors and recycled materials, the colorblocked Future Rider made from 80% eco-friendly materials, the Chore Jacket which comes in both black and tan along with the Chino Pants to match, and the Reversible Shorts which offers the chance for customization with a different print on each side. Accessories include the PUMA x The Hundreds Convertible Bag which transforms from a shopper into a cross body and a super lightweight packable PUMA x The Hundreds Cap.

The PUMA x The Hundreds collection drops September 26th at TheHundreds.com, PUMA.com and select retailers.