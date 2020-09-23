HUF Links With The Smashing Pumpkins For New Drop

HUF links up with one of its favorite bands, The Smashing Pumpkins, for an exclusive collaboration celebrating the 25th anniversary of the rock group’s landmark 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Pulling original album artwork from the band’s early discography, the HUF x The Smashing Pumpkins collaboration captures 90s-era nostalgia across a range of cut-and-sew, fleece, tees, and accessories stylized throughout a look book inspired by The Smashing Pumpkins’ iconic “1979” music video, capturing the carefree spirit, coming-of-age wistfulness, and angst of youth.

Highlights of the collection include the Tonight Tonight and Daydream button-ups, Bullet Long Sleeve Tee, Mellon Collie Skate Deck, and Infinite Sadness Tote Bag, all featuring the renowned ‘star girl’ and collaged Victorian art from Mellon Collie. Tie-dyed and track list-printed tees reference psychedelic and dreamy tones from the band’s 1991 Gish record, while the acid-washed Cherub Pullover Hoodie is a nod to the 1993 Siamese Dream album. Rounding out the capsule is a vintage-inspired ‘Zero’ mechanic jacket, as well as socks and a guitar pick set complete with stars, moons, angels, hearts, and a hand-drawn The Smashing Pumpkins logo by front-man Billy Corgan.

Powered by Warner Music Artist Services, the HUF x The Smashing Pumpkins collection marks the group’s first-ever collaboration with a skate or streetwear brand, and is set to release Thursday (September 24) at HUF flagships stores and at HUFworldwide.com.