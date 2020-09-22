Vault by Vans x Haven Fall 2020 Collaboration

Vault By Vans reunites with Haven for their second collaboration together, offering up unique interpretations of Vans’ iconic Sk8-Hi and Old Skool silhouettes.

The drop utilizes premium materials and timeless design, employing a combination of durable ballistic nylon, textured hairy suede and features an understated stitched Sidestripe.

The OG Sk8-Hi LX and OG Old Skool LX come in black and sand colorways and retain classic Vault by Vans elements such as the vulcanized midsole and comfortable co-branded ULTRACUSH HD insoles. Haven further refines the footwear with a pigskin leather lining and contrasting Pro model black bumper and heel plate. The footwear is packaged in custom dust bags and includes additional waxed laces.

The Vault by Vans x Haven collection is available now at the Haven store and on HavenShop.com.