Vault by Vans & WTAPS Unveil Second Drop this Fall

One of Vans’ most coveted collaborations unveils the second drop this fall season. Yep, Vault by Vans and WTAPS will release another installment together, consisting of footwear, apparel and accessories.

For this season, two themes emerge in the collaborative footwear, including Bones and GPS. Within the Bones assortment, white embroidered crossbones appear across the lateral and medial sides of the OG Era and OG Old Skool Sk8-Hi. The first style of this theme will be in a black colorway with white outsole, and the second will feature an orange colorway, including white Sidestripe and outsole.

On the apparel side, there will be the Vault by Vans x WTAPS short-sleeve tee, long-sleeve tee, pullover, crew sock and bandana, coming in the corresponding color scheme of black, white and orange, and follow the theme of “Waffle Lovers Club”, a tribute to the signature Vans waffle sole which earned widespread adoption by skateboarders looking for shoes with superior grip.

The pullover, with brushed back fleece and heavy-weight fabric, showcases a waffle-sole footprint on the front, “Waffle Lovers Club” embroidery on the hood and a Vans skate logo over crossbones on the back. The short-sleeve tee, in heavy-weight cotton fabric, uses the same imagery. The long-sleeve tee features a “Waffle Lovers Club” logo on the chest with Vans skate logo and crossbones on the back, while the crew socks feature both Waffle Lovers Club and WTAPS GPS coordinates.

The Vault by Vans x WTAPS Fall 2020 drop is slated to release September 26th at select Vault by Vans dealers. For more info, visit Vans.com/Vault.