Reebok Links With Illumination For “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Footwear Drop

Reebok announced this week a partnership with Illumination and the Minions franchise for the release of the animated group’s own footwear line in celebration of the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Recognized globally as the world’s most successful animated film franchise of all time, Illumination’s iconic Despicable Me continues to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide. The Minions x Reebok collection injects inspiration directly from the forthcoming film that chronicles the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, resulting in five different sneaker drops, as well as apparel.

Releases include:

Minions x Reebok Question Mid “Gru’s Lab” ($175) – An imaginative modification of the historic Question Mid inspired by a young Gru for the ‘baddest’ baller of all-time, Allen Iverson, this silver/black execution injects glow-in-the-dark sticky “slime” into the outsole through two intake and outtake tubes to achieve impossible grip on court, while adapted rocket booster graphics underfoot propel any undersized villain to the rim. Using different “metals” from around Gru’s lab to form a mostly unpolished silver upper, while a more-finished glossy chrome leather panel at the heel pops above his signature “G” logo stamped in place of the traditional Iverson “3”. Looking inside, wearers will find asymmetric double-sided ‘trap door’ sock liners – a first-of-its kind sneaker innovation – that each hide top-secret elements from Gru’s lab on the underside. Available in adult sizing.

Minons x Reebok Instapump Fury “Vicious 6” ($200) – In order to become the world’s greatest super villain, Gru must first defeat the Vicious 6, the world’s most notorious collective of villains. Taking inspiration from the infamous group, this asymmetric fashion-forward take on Reebok’s historic ‘laceless’ Instapump Fury is one of the model’s boldest executions to date. Mixing a plethora of contrasting prints, colors, materials and textures, the silhouette goes big like the villains themselves. The left shoe houses gold and yellow color blocking, materials and graphics from Belle Bottom’s (voiced by Taraji P. Henson) go-to wardrobe, rugged nods to Stronghold’s (Danny Trejo) tank, and a custom molded heel TPU with faux stingray material inspired by Jean Claw’s (Jean-Claude Van Damme) robotic crab arm, while the right shoe features a padded collar lining with racing stripes and spikes inspired by Svengeance’s (Dolph Lundgren) over-the-top roller derby uniform, a teal and gold filigree with a stain glass pump ball replicating Nun Chuck’s (Lucy Lawless) holy chariot, and a zebra-striped pony hair and gator embossed toe nodding White Nuckle’s (Alan Arkin) throne, trophies and weapons. Available in adult and toddler sizing.

Minions x Reebok Club C “Vicious 6” ($100) – Nodding to the film’s 70’s vibes and the specific textures and retro colors dressing of the Vicious 6 villains’ lounge, this understated Club C features corduroy, premium leather and nubuck panels on the upper, a velvet interior lining, shag rug sock liner, and soft cotton laces all brought together by the Vicious 6 logo on the tongue. Available in adult sizing.

Minions x Reebok Instapump Fury “Minions” ($170) – An homage to the Minions’ iconic yellow and blue color palette, this vibrant yet wearable take on the Instapump Fury is imagined through the eye(s) of the Minions themselves, creating an asymmetric pair with bold nods to the film including a Minions party insole, Minion eyes on either Pump button, a banana peel graphic on the left outsole and reflective hits throughout. Available in adult and toddler sizing.

Minions x Reebok Club C “Otto” ($70) – This subtle yet bright kids-only take on the classic Club C celebrates the franchise’s newest Minion, “Otto.” The silhouette, a second creation inspired by the Minions horde, is filled with yellow paint, Minions party insoles, pops of lime green and a splash of mud on either outsole – the meaning behind which will be revealed in the forthcoming film. Available in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizing.

The Minions x Reebok collection also includes an apparel capsule featuring short-sleeve and long-sleeve cropped and regular tees.

While the theatrical film releases July 2, 2021, the collection drops globally October 1st at Reebok.com and select retailers.