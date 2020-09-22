Giannis Antetokounmpo Loves His TCL TV

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears in a new ad spot for TCL, in which he expresses his love for his new TCL TV.

The new ad spot is part of a partnership with the NBA’s back-to-back MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the clip, he hilarious shows that he’s more than the most dominant basketball player in the league, appearing as a chef, comedian, gunslinger, and as a Call of Duty soldier on the big screen of a TCL TV.

“I am excited to continue my partnership with TCL and had fun showing off my acting skills alongside my brother, Thanasis, in their new commercial,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I love that TCL TVs make premium technology accessible – allowing my fans to enjoy more of the things they love. Whether it is watching a basketball game, a stand-up comedy special, or a baking show, it is easier to find your favorites and they look better on a TCL TV.”

Watch the new TCL ad spot below.