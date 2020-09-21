Nissan Unveils the Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition

Nissan celebrates a milestone for its Maxima lineup, with the introduction of the limited 40th Anniversary Edition.

The limited production package builds on the fully equipped Maxima Platinum grade and includes a unique two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior color with black roof, exclusive 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels, black exterior finishers and trim badges (including 40th Anniversary badge), black exhaust finishers,

red semi-aniline leather-appointed seating with 40th Anniversary embossing, red contrast interior stitching, satin Dark Chrome interior faceted finishers, white speedometer and tachometer faces, and heated rear seats.

The Maxima is the longest continuous running Nissan nameplate in the U.S., dating back to 1981, the year Maxima was first sold here. With so much history, the Maxima continues to garner prestigious industry awards, including top vehicle in the Large Car segment in June from J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the third consecutive year. Then in July, Maxima led J.D. Power’s APEAL Study Large Car category again for the third year in a row and 30 points ahead of the segment average. It has also achieved a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for five straight years.

In addition to the 40th Anniversary Edition, the 2021 Maxima will be offered in SV, SR and Platinum grade levels – each equipped with a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 engine and Xtronic transmission.

More information on the full 2021 Maxima lineup, including pricing and specifications, will be announced closer to its fall 2020 on-sale date.