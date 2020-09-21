Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens 1460 Boot

The 60th anniversary celebration continues for Dr. Martens, and that means, another epic collaboration. This time, it’s with fashion house Marc Jacobs.

For this Dr. Martens collaboration, the boot is inspired by the years of customisation and DIY attitude that has shaped both brands, dripping with antique gold trinkets, from dice to whistles to keys, which take cues from Jacobs’ own collection.

The trinkets are wound around a completely vegan upper and features a dual-branded tongue label and swing tag, yellow welt stitching and a vegan heel loop.

“Dr. Martens has long been a symbol of individuality and counterculture. Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens are united in a strong sense of authencity and having your voice heard,” says Jacobs.

The Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens collection drops September 26 at DrMartens.com and select partners.