LG Tone Free Partners with Basketball Pros & Youth Program After-School All-Stars

As part of the debut of LG TONE Free true-wireless earbuds, LG Electronics USA has announced a collaboration with After-School All-Stars (ASAS) to support the success of children in BIPOC communities with their Songwriting Academy initiative.

LG and ASAS will pair 13 students from nine cities with program mentors, and music industry experts who will guide them through a six-week program designed to help transform hardships into positive expression through the power of music.

Additionally, LG has enlisted the support of professional basketball players to serve as advocates for the students and the music they’re creating in the program.

NBA stars include J.R. Smith (Los Angeles), Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles), Jordan Clarkson (Utah), Ben McLemore (Houston) and Darius Bazley (Oklahoma City), all of which will be conducting Zoom conversations to support the students of the ASAS Songwriting Academy who are courageously telling their stories through the power of music.

“We are proud to support the great work of After-School All-Stars and join forces with these accomplished athletes to inspire and support the students’ educational success,” said Peggy Ang, LG USA’s vice president of marketing. “LG’s new earbuds bring a fresh and unique product into the mix that will stand out from the crowd, much like the work we are seeing from the students in ASAS’ programs.”

The new LG TONE Free earbuds combine high performance Meridian audio with a great fit and a unique UVnano charging case that uses UV light to reduce 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh during the powered charging cycle..

For more info about the program and the LG Tone Free lineup, visit LG.com.