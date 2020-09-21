Greenhouse Exclusive: Crocs x Daily Paper

Following an initial collaboration with Carrots, Foot Locker’s Greenhouse partners with iconic brand Crocs once again for a unique design with Daily Paper.

The Amsterdam-based clothing brand’s mission is to inspire young adults and set an example of giving back. For the Daily Paper x Crocs Classic Clog, it was designed with outlined silhouettes from various African countries, and its colorways were inspired by the vast amount of differing camouflage incorporated by each country’s national army or navy services (Woodland colorway is inspired by Ghana). The Daily Paper shield logo was added in between the African countries to symbolize their daily inspiration from such and comes with removable JibbitzTM charms.

The limited Crocs is being released as part of Foot Locker’s new COLLABORAID initiative, aimed to give back to global youth communities through exclusive footwear and apparel collaborations. Each pair sold will go towards Foot Locker’s efforts in aiding communities most affected by the pandemic.

The limited edition shoes, retailing for $59, will be available exclusively on the Greenhouse app on Wednesday (September 23rd).