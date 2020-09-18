Vans Presents: The Tony Alva Story

Vans has premiered the highly anticipated full-length Loveletters to Skateboarding feature documentary on the legendary “Godfather of Skateboarding” Tony Alva, simply dubbed The Tony Alva Story.

Premiered via Youtube, the doc is the first-ever feature-length film from the long-running, groundbreaking Vans series, Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding. It chronicles T.A.’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys of Venice Beach. The journey of skateboarding’s original bad boy conveys Alva’s inevitable drug-induced implosion to his ultimate rise from the ashes to accept his rightful place as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations of skateboarders the world over.

For Vans, the release of this very special Loveletter to Tony Alva is bittersweet in light of the recent passing of beloved brand family skate patriarch, Jeff Grosso. Jeff and the Six Stair team worked tirelessly on this film for years. Grosso’s love for Alva was immense as detailed in the emotional final scene of The Tony Alva Story. In this film, we see Grosso more open, emotional and vulnerable than ever before. He regarded Alva, the first skater to catch an air in a pool, as “the person who taught us we could fly.”

“I owe my whole life to skateboarding and to you [Tony Alva],” Grosso says.

Immediately folloing the Vans premiere, a special Q&A was hosted by fellow Vans skate legend Christian Hosoi, featuring Alva himself, original Z-Boy Peggy Oki, Vans Signature Pro Elijah Berle, and Six Stair directors Rick Charnoski and Buddy Nichols.

The Tony Alva Story has won a handful film festival accolades including Best Film and Original Soundtrack at the Oceanside Film Fest, and Audience Awards at the Santa Monica Film Festival and San Francisco Independent Film Festival. Visit Vans.com/TonyAlvaStory to learn more and for exclusive content.