Odell Beckham Jr. Launches “Vote” T-Shirt For Good Cause

After the success of his “I Still Can’t Breathe” shirt, which sold out and raised $250,000 for Black Lives Matter, Odell Beckham Jr. is back with another philanthropic t-shirt.

This week, OBJ launched the “Vote” T-shirt and committed 100% of the profits to More Than A Vote and Reform Alliance, organizations that are helping fight over suppression and systemic racism.

“Now more than ever is the time to engage with our communities and mobilize others to speak up and cast their vote on election day,” said OBJ. “Systemic oppression and social injustice isn’t new but recent images and videos have shown us how prominent they are. There is a drastic effort to deny us our right to vote but we MUST—by mail or in person. I am someone who at one point was indifferent and thought that no matter who was in office, nothing would change. But these past few months have changed my perspective. We need our voices heard and we need to hold our elected officials accountable.”

“Vote” T-Shirts are available now at EndThisTogether.com.