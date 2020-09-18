KEL$Z LUCHIE – Uzi (Video)

Bronx rapper Kel$z Luchie releases a new track and video for his latest cut “Uzi.” The track follows up Kel$z’ last single “GG,” which has almost 500K views on YouTube.

Born and raised on the west side of the Bronx on Heath Avenue (Kingsbridge), the 25-year-old Dominican & Columbian rapper credits his sound to the influences all around him. “Being outside every day is mainly where I get my inspiration from. I have much more to talk about in my music,” he explains. “I grew up in a musical household – my father is a musician and my older brother was always listening to rap, so these influences made me appreciate music at a young age.”

In early 2020, Kel$z released the EP Y2K Joints via Soundcloud. The 4-track freestyle EP featured short freestyles over the following instrumentals: Sisqo’s “Thong Song”; Fabolous’ “Young’n (Holla Back)”; Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”; and Jagged Edge’s “Where the Party At.” He plans to release a longer version with additional freestyles a little later this year. But first, Kel$Z is working on an EP to be released shortly.