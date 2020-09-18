Hot Wheels Launches Contest to Turn Your Car Into a Toy!

Hot Wheels has once again launches its Legends Virtual Car Show, which gives car enthusiasts a chance to turn their real life car into an actual Hot Wheels diecast toy!

The toy company has opened up their virtual show for submissions, in partnership with Mobil 1, giving fans a chance for their cars to be featured during their show on Facebook Live, co-hosted by Super Street… and the winner getting a toy version of their car.

For more info about the show and how to submit your car, visit Virtual.HotWheelsLegends.com and/or watch the video below.