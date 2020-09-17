Vans Drops New Fall 2020 UltraRange EXO Hi MTE

With summer winding down and fall on its way, Vans offers up new Fall 2020 editions of its UltraRange EXO Hi MTE line.

Created with the adventurous lifestyle of surfers, the UltraRange EXO Hi MTE line includes features that allow prolonged comfort, reliable grip, and durability, as well as weather resistance.

The sneakers features Vans’ All-Weather MTE 360 technology, built for better heat retention and to maintain moisture management. It also has a weather-treated upper, a heat retention layer between the outsole/midsole and sockliner, and warmth lining. There’s also a newly engineered co-molded outsole with reverse lug Waffle tread to maximize grip and durability, while maintaining a lightweight versatility.

The Vans UltraRange EXO Hi MTE is available now in three fall-inspired colorways: the hero, pumpkin spice, as well as black and 66 Supply/grape leaf. For more info, visit Vans.com/Surf.