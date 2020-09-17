Stadium Goods Opens Second Retail Store: Located on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Premiere sneaker marketplace, Stadium Goods, has announced the upcoming opening of its second retail store, set to open in Chicago October 1st.

Located along the Magnificent Mile at 60 East Walton Street, the two-level store spans 6,000 square feet and brings the culture of sneakers and streetwear to Chicago’s high-end shopping district. Additionally, the Market Center located at 1719 North Damen Avenue in Wicker Park, will open for consignment intake on Monday, September 21.

Following the success of its flagship store in Soho, New York City, Stadium Goods’ Chicago store continues to innovate in both the luxury retail and resale markets. Chicago customers will now have access to Stadium Goods’ curated selection of sneakers and streetwear apparel at the new location, including a second-floor gallery space to show off its unrivaled collections.

“Chicago has an incredible sneaker culture in its own right, beginning with the ‘Chicago’ Jordan 1 to being the hometown of contemporary sneaker design leaders like Kanye West and Virgil Abloh,” says John McPheters, co-founder and co-CEO of Stadium Goods. “Stadium Goods is built on a foundation of culture and community, and being a part of the Chicago community was a huge draw.”

For more info, visit StadiumGoods.com.