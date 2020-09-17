K-Swiss x Dreamhaus “Art Cleat” Drops Exclusively at Foot Locker’s Compton Store

In celebration of the opening of the new Foot Locker store concept in Compton, California, called the West Coast Power Store, the retailer links with K-Swiss for a special sneaker collaboration with LA-based Dreamhaus.

The result is the K-Swiss x Dreamhaus “Art Cleat”, which the companies say “explores the concept of ‘Artist as Athlete’.”

The limited edition sneaker sports hand-dipped silicone soles that emulate turf spikes, while the removable DREAMHAUS “abracadabras” embellish the footwear atop for both form and function. The sneaker also pays homage to a longtime Compton native and two time Major League Baseball draftee Darin Davis a.k.a. “D Dave”.

The K-Swiss x Dreamhaus Art Cleat is available only at the Compton Community Store in Los Angeles.