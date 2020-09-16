Timberland Announces New “City Force” Optical Capsule

Timberland is known for their all-weather boots, but this week, they debut their brand new “City Force” optical capsule — a range of sharp new eyewear reflecting both style and the designs of the brand’s footwear.

The new eyewear drop includes five styles in total, filling a need for urban, statement-making styles, while standing out with bold shapes and materials such as stainless steel, gold accents and acetate.

The capsule also includes two Earthkeepers models, made from 35% bio-based materials, reflecting the brand’s focus on sustainability.

The Timberland City Force Optical Capsule is available now at specialty optical retailers.