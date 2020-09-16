Oakley Launches Prizm Gaming Lenses

Eyewear brand Oakley has announced the launch of its first optical solution developed specifically for gaming called Prizm Gaming Lens Technology.

The lenses are engineered to enhance visual contrast and provide sharp vision, featuring blue-light filtering technology without compromising on aesthetic. All Oakley Prizm™ Gaming lenses feature blue-light ﬁltering technology designed to reduce 40% of blue light within the 380-500nm range to help protect from artiﬁcial light. Oakley also designed the lens to reduce the yellow tint which often appears as a result of blue-light filtering.

“As a brand rooted in competition, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in the gaming space,” says Ben Goss, Oakley’s Global Marketing Director. “This is an industry defined by the same passion for performance that’s driven our brand for generations. The launch of Prizm™ Gaming is the result of applying that same passion for performance while continuing to bridge the gap between physical and digital sports. We’re excited to equip gamers everywhere with the gear needed to take their game and style to the next level.”

In celebration of the launch of Prizm Gaming, Oakley has partnered with EA SPORTS and the Madden NFL 21 Championship Series for “Derwin James vs. The World”, a weekly tournament where athletes, celebrities and music artists will challenge the Los Angeles Chargers star and renowned Madden NFL player for the ultimate crown.

In the coming months Oakley will also be releasing a range of eyewear in collaboration with industry-leading gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach.

Prizm™ Gaming is available now at Oakley.com, select Oakley stores and optical retailers.