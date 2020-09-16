Likewise Polls Users For 2020 Emmy Awards Picks

Social recommendation and entertainment app Likewise polls its users to find out the top awards at this weekend’s Emmy Awards.

With the 2020 Emmys slated to take place on Sunday (Septm 20), Likewise has created lists making it easy for users to scroll through all the programs nominated in the Television Academy’s annual awards show… and has polled its users to see who they believe will win the top awards. NBC’s The Good Place is currently in the lead for Outstanding Comedy Series. Check out Likewise’s 2020 Emmys lists here.

For those not familar with Likewise, it’s a social recommendation app that guides users to discover, create and share recommendations on everything from movies and television shows on streaming services to books and podcasts. To date, it has grown to over 30 million recommendations to date, as well as over 1 million registered users.

Additionally, the app has also recently expanded to Likewise TV for Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV platforms allowing users to seamlessly access content and their ever-growing watchlist across their favorite streaming services… from Netflix and Peacock to Hulu, Disney+ and more.