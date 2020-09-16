Former NBA Star Allan Houston & FISLL Partner with the NBA on Apparel Capsule

FISLL, Allan Houston’s youth organization, has launched a new partnership with the NBA.

Via the partnership, FISLL and the NBA developed a capsule apparel collection to support FISLL 2020 initiative – Time to Follow Through. The Social Justice and Engagement Initiative has set a goal to engage with 20,000 youth and community leaders to support the youth’s voice, build cultural leadership and increase economic empowerment in the Black community. Allan Houston and FISLL are currently the only Black-owned brand that has a licensee with NBA apparel.

As part of the initiative, the NBA and FISLL — along with their retail partner Fanatics — will donate $30,000 to community partners.

“There has also been a surge of motivation and positive momentum aimed at fighting racial injustice, systematic oppression and economic inequality for people of color. However, good intentions are not enough. Tangible, measurable and sustainable strategies with results are mandatory. Everyone has a purpose in life that is tied to our greatest strengths and desires. We’re created to make an impact on others and the world around us. Now is the time to lead and complete our mission. NOW IS THE TIME TO FOLLOW THROUGH.” States FISLL Founder, Allan Houston.

The collection includes four t-Shirts, for men and women, exclusively sold on Fanatics.com.