Converse x Anderson Bluu Chuck Taylor All-Star “Lemonade”

As part of Foot Locker’s corporate giveback initiative, Collaboraid, the retailer delivers this exclusive drop with Converse and Anderson Bluu.

For the collaboration, Bluu — a self-taught graphic artist, and Founder of Bluu Dreams Creative Agency — reworked the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star with his “Lemonade” rendition that comes full-circle for him, his youth, and his passion for sneakers.

“‘Lemonade’ pays homage to my childhood summers: the family BBQs, endless cookouts, and homemade lemonade. These sneakers are inspired by youthful summer days and designed to remember the many lemonade stands I built to fund my love for sneakers,” said Bluu.

The Converse x Anderson Bluu Chuck Taylor All-Star launched online at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay on September 16th for $150 USD.