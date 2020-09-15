PUMA links with creative artist collective KidSuper Studios for the release of their first collaboration together.

For the PUMA x KidSuper Studios collection, the brand combines the love, passion and team chemistry of football to the uniqueness, innovativeness and energy of the art world. The drop takes inspiration from PUMA’s football heritage and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane’s past as a player.

The unisex collection consists of a range of apparel, footwear and accessories featuring retro tailoring, bold prints, vivid color combinations, and “KidSuper Studios” signature doodle aesthetics. PUMA styles include bold iterations of the Style Rider, Nitefox and Oslo City, among others.

As part of this collection, KidSuper Studios created a limited animated series called “SCRAM.” Featuring Usain Bolt, Héctor Bellerín, Jessie Reyez and more, the seven-episode series tells the story of three New York City kids in their adventures through the city. Their lives change when they explore a secret laboratory below their neighborhood bodega, the kids are unknowingly exposed to superpowers, which they will need to figure out how to use. The series will premiere September 16 on KidSuper Studios’ YouTube channel.

PUMA x KidSuper Studios collection drops September 17 at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Store and select retailers.