K-Swiss has teamed up with Heal the Bay again – a non-profit organization dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds of Los Angeles safe – to create a new style inspired by Heal The Bay’s aquarium in the Santa Monica pier.

The two entities introduce the K-Swiss x Heal the Bay Aquarium Friends Classic VN. Designed specifically for kids, the special edition shoe celebrates the educational efforts of the Heal the Bay Aquarium, a place where children can learn about the local ecosystem and become ambassadors for protecting our oceans.

Created in collaboration with artist and passionate advocate himself, Matthew Langille, the teams have created an octopus and seahorse-themed graphic inspired by the most popular animals at the aquarium on K-Swiss’ most popular shoe, the Classic. The shoe also features innovative and sustainable materials to reduce our impact on the environment.

The K-Swiss x Heal the Bay Aquarium Friends Classic VN launches September 17th at KSwiss.com for $60 USD. All proceeds from the sales of the shoes will go to support Heal the Bay.

In addition to the kicks, a coloring book of art will also be available as downloadable content for kids of all ages on HealTheBay.org.