Exclusive Greenhouse Drop: Carrots x Crocs

Foot Locker’s Greenhouse has linked with Crocs on a series of exclusive collaborations, in which both brands partner with exclusive designers. The first installment finds Crocs collaborating with streetwear label Carrots by Anwar Carrots.

Known for his dynamic approach to aesthetic both in personal style and creative output, Anwar is an entrepreneurial leader of the next generation of Los Angeles creatives and fashion icons of street culture and music.

The Carrots x Crocs Classic All Terrain Clog carries Carrot’s signature orange, balanced with green accents and comes with three removable Carrots JibbitzTM charms.

The collaboration will be available in limited quantities on September 17th, exclusively on the Greenhouse app for $59 USD.