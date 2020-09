Disney+ has shared the trailer for the second season of Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series, The Mandalorian.

In Season Two, the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

The new season premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.