Vault by Vans x Concepts Present the “Mohair” Pack

Boston-based brand Concepts returns with new footwear collaboration, this time it’s with Vault by Vans on a punk-inspired capsule collection, dubbed the “World’s End” collection.

For the drop, both Vault by Vans and Concepts pay homage to the punk movement of the early 1970s that celebrated individuality and self-expression, while also inspiring change.

“Concepts has a long working relationship with Vans and every time we partner together, we tend to walk the line and push each other further. This Mohair collection is no exception,” said Deon Point, Concepts’ Creative Director. “We explored the punk era of the 1970s, a period which theoretically is thought of as an anti-fashion movement, but one that we’ve seen throughout the years informing fashion on many levels. In addition to its timelessness from a style perspective, the youth of today have a lot in common with those of the late 1970s, which has informed this generation’s fashion, politics and outlook.”

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Vivienne Westwood color-blocked mohair sweaters, Concepts reimagined two heritage Vans styles, the Vans Sk8 Hi and Classic Slip-On, with multi-colored mohair. This is the first time this fabrication has been used on any Vans footwear to date.

The attitude of punk music is reflected in unique vintage-inspired color medleys with the Concepts x Vans Sk8 Hi sneaker, which is available in a Purple Plumeria/Multi colorway; and the Concepts x Vans Classic Slip-On, available in Black Marshmallow colorways. Each sneaker features a unique mohair pattern, with no two pairs being the same.

In addition to footwear, Concepts will launch two private-label apparel pieces, a Concepts “Up Yours” Tee ($30) and Concepts Crew Neck Fleece ($90), which feature patchwork lettering that reference the 1970s aesthetic.

The Concepts x Vault by Vans Mohair “World’s End” collection and private-label apparel drops September 24th at Concepts retail locations and CNCPTS.com.